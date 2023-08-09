Again: Gunmen Raise Down Alagbaoso, Ex Rep Member’s Home In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Former House Of Representatives Member, Jerry Alagbaoso’s home have been set ablaze by hoodlums in his community, Isu ihittenasa , Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Alagbaoso, a third term lawmaker who represented Orlu,Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the house of Representatives from 2011-2023.

A community source who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, revealed that the ex lawmaker’s home was burnt down by hoodlums on Monday night, 7 August, 2023

The source further revealed to 247ureports that a security guard in Alagbaoso’s house was also injured by the hoodlums while trying to resist the attack.

“They hoodlums looted my my Oga’s house, catered away personal belongings worth of million naira and set his home ablaze”, the source disclosed in tears.

Honourable Olemgbe Onama, who identified himself as the Director General, Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Organization, confirmed the attack of his principal’s country home to our correspondent who contacted him on phone call.

Olemgbe told our correspondent that the ugly incident occurred on Monday night.

However, when contacted the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye said;

“The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”