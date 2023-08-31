8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
In Anambra, Police Rescue Kidnap Victim Held Hostage in Shuttle Bus, Arrest Suspects

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim held hostage in a shuttle by his abductors.

The victim was said to have been rescued unhurt after the officers professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, two of the suspects were also arrested at the scene, while others fled with bullet wounds.

He revealed that the operation and rescue mission was carried out at about 9:30.pm on Wednesday by officers attached to the Area Command Headquarters, Onitsha, shortly after they received a distress call about a kidnap incident around Borromeo Roundabout, Onitsha.

He said, “The highly trained operatives professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout without harming the hostage who was rescued unhurt.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds. The Police team recovered one Barreta pistol, nine rounds of 9MM live ammunition, and a shuttle bus without number plates which the criminals used for the kidnap operation.

“The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the police operatives for the remarkable feat, charged them to intensify efforts aimed at apprehending the fleeing gang members. He also call on hospitals in the area to report anyone presenting gunshot injuries while treatment is ongoing to save lives.”

