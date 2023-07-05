PDP Inciting Violence in Imo through Fake News

Advertisement

Imo State government has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of fabricating lies against Rt Rev. Chidi Collins Opara Ojiaku, an Anglican Bishop, claiming that he was threatening to lead protests against Governor Hope Uzodimma over alleged insecurity, bad roads, and failure to appoint certain people magistrates.

The government described the report as false and categorically accused the PDP in the State of inventing the story to instigate violence to create the false impression of lingering insecurity in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri said at no time did the Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/ Egbema, Rt Rev Chidi Collins Opara Ojiaku threaten a protest march against Uzodimma talk-less of leading it.

He noted that contrary to the sponsored reports, Archbishop Ojiaku actually commended the Imo State Governor for his developmental strides including roads, payment of salaries and pensions.

“Actually in his presidential address at the synod held by the Diocese, My Lord Bishop heaped praises on His Excellency for the well constructed and durable roads within and outside the State capital, Owerri, ” the commissioner said.

He noted that the Bishop only chided companies operating in Ohaji Egbema for neglecting rural roads and even using their heavy trucks to damage the ones done by the State government.

According to him, “those who are in doubt should go through pages 42, 43 and 44 of His Lordship’s presidential address to confirm what he said. At no time did he condemn Uzodimma or APC. He had only praises for the Governor.”

Emelumba said it was instructive that the Bishop had to correct the PDP’s governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, over his attempt to de-market the Imo State Government.

Said he: “When he tried to link Uzodimma with insecurity, the Bishop interrupted him and made it clear that insecurity had been there from Udenwa to Ohakim to Okorocha and Ihedioha. When he also tried to insinuate that Uzodimma doesn’t redeem pledges, His Lordship also cleared the air that His Excellency has redeemed all his pledges to the church including a 35kg generator and a brand new hummer bus.”

The commissioner disclosed that even the Bishop indicted traditional rulers from Ohaji Egbema for being responsible for the insecurity in that part of the State, and urged the Governor to force them to reside in their domain.

” Let all the traditional rulers be warned to desist from setting their communities at war and then run to Owerri for safety. Soon, there would be no hiding place for the wicked traditional rulers,” Emelumba quoted the Archbishop in his address.

He noted that even on the issue of none appointment of Ohaji Egbema sons and daughters as magistrates, the Bishop blamed past administrations and urged Uzodimma to correct the anomaly.

“It is clear from all indications and going by what was written down and what transpired in Church, where the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, who represented the Governor was present, the Bishop never called for any protests against Governor Hope Uzodimma. What was published was the wish of PDP and its candidate who are used to violence and who want violence to continue in the State. But they took this one too far by lying against a man of God,” Emelumba submitted.

“If the PDP can fabricate barefaced lies against a Bishop just to ignite violence in the State, do we need any further evidence that contriving violence and insecurity in the State is their stock in trade?, ” he added.

Related