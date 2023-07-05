Imo Government Reacts As Armed Men Shoot Heavily At State Secretariat

by Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State Govenor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has reacted over the sporadic gunshots which occurred on the early hours of Wednesday, 5th, July at the State secretariat in New Owerri.

This was following the rumored news of some armed men who shot sporadically on the air at the premises of the State and Federal Secretariat along Porthacort road, Owerri.

The armed men according to an eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, when visited the area revealed that the armed men came with Siana Vehicles and allegedly whisked away undisclosed persons in the area where workers and residents of the State were left in big tension.

Reacting to the news, Mr Oguwuike Nwachuku who is the Chief press secretary to the governor said, there was no gunmen attack in the secretariat.

The government spokesperson stated this in a press release signed by him and made available for Newsmen on Wednesday.

His statement read in full; “The attention of government has been drawn to insinuations that unknown gunmen invaded and attacked the Imo State Secretariat on Port Harcourt road this morning, shooting sporadically and causing workers to scamper for safety.

“There was no such incident involving unknown gunmen.

“What happened was that the police trailed a suspect in a case to the Secretariat to effect his arrest in an alleged criminal matter.

“It was in an attempt to effect the person’s arrest that the police fired warning shots.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to ignore any information linking the incident to unknown gunmen as there was nothing like that.

“Government also reassures Imo citizens of her willingness to do everything constitutionally possible to protect their lives and property, both at their homes and offices.”