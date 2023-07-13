Bring Situations Under Control- Governor Bala Tells, FG, Security Agencies

Advertisement

…As he chairs inaugural meeting

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who doubles as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, has reiterated commitment of the governors elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in collaborating with the Federal Government and security agencies to salvage the country, in addition to providing citizenry with dividends of democracy for the growth development of Nigeria.

Mohammed was speaking during the inaugural meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum today in Abuja, emphasizing on the need for members to work together in order to provide a platform for peer review of critical issues, policies and achievements for the success of the Party in forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

He however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral in the conduct of the exercise, saying the Party is concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, during the hardships and beyond.

Governor Bala noted that providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership they desire, execution of development project in both rural and urban areas remain the top priority of the members of the Forum, adding that governors under the umbrella of the PDP will collectively change the narratives in their respective states for the growth development of Nigeria and the citizenry.

In attendance were Governors Bassey Umo Eno, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri, Douye Diri, Sherrif Obervwori and Peter Mbah of Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Delta and Enugu respectively.

Related