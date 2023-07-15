Imo Government To Close Down Dilapidated Abattoirs- Partners With Islamic Bank, Others To Empower Farmers

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Imo State Commissioner For Livestock, Dr Anthony Mgbeahuruike has revealed the government readiness to close down dilapidated abattoirs in the state, to ensure proper safety of foods in Imo.

The honourable Commissioner revealed this to 247ureports.com, on exclusive media chat with our correspondent on Thursday, who visited his office at Imo State secretariat, located in New Owerri.

It could be recalled that before the emergence of governor Hope Uzodinma APC led administration, so many abattoirs located in different parts of the state were not properly managed, as a result of government inability to checkmate the environment and quality of Livestock.

According to him; Uzodinma’s led administration have shown serious concern for food safety in Imo under his watch as Commissioner, Mgbeahuruike also revealed that imo state government is currently partnering with some International donors to empower livestock farmers in in Imo.

He stated; “the governor have approved modern abattoirs for the ministry, we want to reposition the state in terms of food safety.

“We have donor agencies as well as world Bank assisted programme which the governor have paid the counterpart funds for Imo State Government.

“For example we have livestock productivity and residents Support programme, which is a programme funded by world Bank to empower and assist livestock Farmers in the rural communities to boast the state economy.

“We also have Central programme funded by several international donors like international Funds For Agricultural Development. The Islamic Bank and African Development Bank. So this banks came together into this project to move livestock business.”

Hear him; “The governor is doing a lot through this ministry, we are coming to a point for implementation of this project. We encourage farmers to register with the ministry as a corporative and it is time for farmers in Imo State to benefit through this ministry.”

He added that livestock business involves funding and people in the rural areas needs to be supported by the government, the people who identify with the ministry shall be empowered by the government, which is our major target.”

Dr. Mgbeahuruike, said that Uzodinma’s administration have released money for construction of more new Abattoirs, and the moment it is completed, so many dilapidated abattoirs in the state would be closed down.