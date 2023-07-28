‘I Have Sieve Out Bad Eggs In Owerri Capital Development Authority’ – Nzenwodo – Denies Sale Of Govt Properties

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Franklin Nzenwodo, the new General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has denied the allegation of selling Imo State Government properties under his watch.

The General Manager boasted to be innocent of the allegation, which according to him may be sponsored by individuals who are not happy with his transparent and due process policy of the agency under his management.

Nzenwodo led OCDA management team, had on Friday, 28 July,2023 edition of one of the Local tabloids based in Imo State, accused of auctioning impounded items of the agencies as well as intercepted properties belonging to some developers in the State.

However, briefing our correspondent who visited the OCDA Complex located on the ever busy Owerri-PortHarcout Road on a fact finding mission, the General Manager, Nzenwodo revealed that his Agency has been able to sieve out the bad eggs in the Agency who were sabotaging the revenue of the State.

“It’s unfortunate that people can sit on their comfort place and cook-up allegations against person who knows nothing about their claim. Am totally in the dark and confused about the allegation. I am innocent of the allegation, I don’t know anything about selling of Government properties.” Nzenwodo revealed.

Making clarification further, Nzenwodo stated that the OCDA is the State Government Agency and it is open for the public, especially developers to seek approval for their building projects.

Hear him, “I do not respond to allegations because sometimes it amounts to defending yourself. We run an open door policy here. Those interested to know the truth can come to our office and ask questions. If I tell you, it means I’m defending myself as the General Manager. Facts are sacrosanct, truth is always straight.

“When I came here as the General Manager, I met a very low revenue and dilapidated system, we have turned around to make reasonable improvement in the revenue generating. And I have to sieve out the bad eggs among them and incorporated new ones who are yielding out this good results”,he concluded.

