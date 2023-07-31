Group remind Jigawa govt on provision of social amenities at grassroot level

Advertisement

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse

The joint meeting of The Partnership and Local Rights Programme of actionaid in conjunction with Baba Azumi Foundations has reminds jigawa state government to upholds it’s commitments on the provision of basic amenities to the rural populace at Grassroot levels.

According to Program Officer, Barr. Fatima Garba Aliyu, the essence was to digest on the ealier Community predicaments in identifying their social problems for a way forward.

” Having gone round and fast track on state govt. commitment in the provision of basic amenities of rural community at Grassroot levels, we call for increase commitments to that effect”

The Director of Baba Azumi of Baba Azumi Foundations addressing community participation of the joint meeting of Partnership and Local Rights and Baba Azumi Foundations at three star hotel Dutse.

She stressed that the aim was to reduce poverty, Child sponsorship on Education, and poverty eradication at community levels.

The Partnership and Local Rights Programme of actionaid in conjunction with Baba Azumi Foundations commitment covers sixteen state’s in the federation jigawa state inclusive.

In jigawa state, the NGO’S covers three local government areas of Miga, Kaugama and Gwiwa where it accessed and fast track state’s government commitment in the provision of social infrastructural development to communities at the Grassroot levels.

The NGO’S were able to provide shelter support to women groups, training of Youth male and female on DRM and advocacy skills, training of 30 people on disaster risk reduction to mitigate flooding, among Other’s.

Others include I Hart humanitarian support of NFI and cash for food, livelihood grant of N20,000 to each of the 50 women groups, M&E on distribution of food items, as well training of community people on environmental sanitation.