CSO’s foreseen collapsed of public Institution’s in Jigawa state

By Dahiru Suleiman Dutse

Irked by shortage of manpower development in the jigawa state Civil Service due to Embargo on employment, an Independent NGO, ” Next Jigawa” has foreseen the collapsed of the state’s public Institution’s.

Addressing a press conference in Dutse, the NGO’S Secretary General, Professor Usman Haruna express the association great concern, stressing the only remedy was for the state government to lift it’s ban on employment, as more workers are retiring without replacement.

The group noted that civil servants are the engine room propelling any government policy or program. Still, in the case of Jigawa state the number of qualified and trained civil servants is decreasing every day due to retirement or death.

“For any state to move forward there must be enough qualified civil servants who can deliver effective public service, therefore there is a need for all hands to be on deck to address the shortage of manpower in the state public service”

“We are calling on the state government as a matter of emergency without any further delay to come up with modalities for massive recruitment into all sectors of public service, particularly education health, and agriculture.”

The group however called on the state government to emphasize on training and retraining of civil servants to enable them to start with a new vision of making Jigawa “Great’

