Name The Southern Kaduna Elders That Frustrated Your Deputies – Apostle Kure Challenges El-Rufai

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Visions Pioneer, Throneroom (Trust) Ministry Kafanchan, Apostle Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has challenged former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i to name the Southern Kaduna Elders that frustrated and rejected his deputies during his 8-years administration in the state.

He gave the challenge at the weekend during an interactive session with members of the Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum who paid him a visit at his official residence in Kafanchan.

It would be recalled that Apostle Emmanuel Kure had earlier in June, resigned as the Co-Chairman and member, House of Kaduna family constituted by the Kaduna Peace Commission over the recent comments made by the former Kaduna State Governor.

El-Rufai in a viral video openly thanked one religion over the other and explained why his government discriminated against one side and his wish that the Muslim-Muslim ticket and religion be entrenched as the sole ruler over Nigeria.

Apostle Kure who is also the Chairman of, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, however, pledged to support the APC-led government both at the Federal and Kaduna State level only if they run governance transparently and rightly.

” I will continue to stand for truth at all times, even as he advised the current Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani not to judge the people of Southern Kaduna in the eyes of his predecessor, but to be his own man, as the people are ready to give him a chance and benefit of the doubt.

” I want to applaud President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of the new service chiefs, which he said, can be attested to the relative peace being enjoyed now in some parts of the country, especially, Southern Kaduna, ” Kure added.

He however, tasked the people to continue to pray for their leaders on the need for them to deliver on their mandate and implement policies that will positively change the current economic situation in the country.

