Kano Govt To Reopen Ganduje Dollar Case

Kano state government through its Agency, THE Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has stated that an investigation into bribery allegations against the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would be reopened.

Reports has indicated that the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhuyi Magaji, on Tuesday revealed the latest development during a press conference held in his office.

The anti-graft agency boss also said the decision had been taken to reopen the case due to big public outcry on the matter.

The case gained nationwide attention after a video surfaced allegedly showing the former governor stuffing dollar notes into his pockets.

Magaji stated, “We have decided to reopen the case against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Our agency will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and ensure that due process is followed.”

The agency assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in their pursuit of justice, thereby sending a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in Kano State.

