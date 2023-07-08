Again: Two Killed – Many Injured As Unknown Gunmen Storm Owerri, Imo Capital City (Video)

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There is serious tension in Owerri, Imo State Capital as suspected gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order had on Saturday morning, murdered two tricycle operators, operating within the axis of Akwakuma Junction in Owerri, Imo State.

The activities of this armed men operating under the guise of ESN have created serious tension in the city of owerri, after shooting sporadically without any response attack by security agents in the state.

Traders outside Owerri metropolitan city have closed their shops due to fear of possible attack by the gunmen, while commercial transit operators in the state are avoiding so many routes unsafe for them.

Gunmen had also attacked traders last night, at the popular Orie Amaraku daily market, along Owerri Okigwe road, located in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Council of the state.

Where vehicles and traders goods were seriously damaged and burnt to ashes, and many who scampered for safety were wounded.

However, there have been uncountable attacks in Imo communities by the gunmen, residents of the state are in tension, many are afraid to go about their respective businesses because of the uncontrollable insecurity menace.

Government officials in the state have reportedly abandoned their operational vehicles at home, while so many of them have removed Green coloured vehicle number attached to their cars to avoid attack.

This situation is said to have caused more harm than good to the economy of the state for over four days, since the announcement of the one week sit-at-home order by one Simon Ikpa, an agitation leader.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Imo State Police command is yet to make any official statement concerning the rising tension in the state, as at the press time.

Our correspondent gathered that Political parties in the state, including the ruling All Progressives Congress, PDP and labour party have tactically abandoned their activities over fear of attack.

A source told newsmen who were monitoring the situation in Owerri that some local government area Councils of the state have postponed their slated Stakeholders Meeting which was mandated by their leaders to hold during the weekend due to the Insecurity situation.

Source in the airport road told our correspondent that passengers are afraid to come to Owerri because of the news of gunmen attack Last night in Mbano and owerri.

A resident in the state has advised security agents to go into action in a civilised manner to avoid creating more fears.

The resident, wrote; “If this is true, we already know that the whole idea of this nonsense is to scare people to sit at home! Scare tactics!

It is important that our security agencies respond swiftly by deploying to the scene.

NOTE: In a professional manner that reassures the residents and not in such a manner that seeks to arrest or intimidate anyone on sight, like what happened in Orji sometime ago.

If something is not done, this singular incident may force many residents to sit at home against their will. And this is what we do not want in Owerri!!

IMO MUST PREVAIL!”