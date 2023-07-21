21 Year old woman stabs husband to death in Bauchi

Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri.

A young woman identified as Maimunatu Sulaiman has allegedly stabbed her husband to death during an argument between the duo.



The incident reportedly occurred on July 3, 2023, in their matrimonial home located in the Kofar Dumi area of the state.

The victim, Aliyu was said to have died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.



Sulaiman’s arrest was disclosed in a media statement made available to journalists in Bauchi by the acting Spokesman of the command, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed on Friday.

According to the statement, the detectives attached to the Township Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi acting on credible information, arrested the 21-year-old suspect for alleged culpable homicide.

”While receiving the information from their end, the detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer immediately rushed to the crime scene at the address and took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.”

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.” the statement reads.

The statement further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances that surround the death of the victim while the suspect will soon be charged to court.

Related