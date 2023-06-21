Tor Tiv, Akpen Leva hails Akume’s appointment as SGF, say it’s a recognition to Benue, North Central

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Apparently thrilled by the endless outpouring of encomiums on his son, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume, by top leaders across the globe, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Prof James Ayatse, has expressed his joy that the SGF has made Benue State and the Tiv nation proud. The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation stated this at the reception in honour of the newly appointed SGF by friends of the SGF in Abuja described the event as first of its kind to be accorded on any of his sons. He said Akume’s appointment was an answer to his prayers that God should lift his subjects and Benue State people to higher positions in Nigeria. The Tor Tiv commended Senator Akume’s friends for the honour and urged them to continue to support him to give his best for the unity of the country. The Chairman Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers assured of the unwavering loyalty and support to the new and promising administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Hyacinth Alia to enable them take Nigeria and Benue State to the promised land.

Also, the immediate past Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Benue State chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva, has hailed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), saying it’s recognition of Benue State and North Central Nigeria.

Leva who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said with the well deserved appointment, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recognized not just the Benue community but entire people of the North Central Nigeria.

The former CAN Chairman said the wealth of experience of Senator Akume would bear on the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the benefit of the nation.

Leva who informed that Senator George Akume had prepared himself adequately and was qualified for the appointment explained that Senator Akume had served creditably in all the places he had worked.

The cleric who urged the SGF to regard the appointment as God’s choice counselled him to continue to put God first in all he does and expressed the belief that it was a sure way he would contribute his quota to his father land.

While describing Senator Akume as a seasoned administrator he also emphasized that the SGF is a man of courage with full of wisdom adding qqqqthat the Benue born politician has all it takes to succeed in that office.

Leva called on Benue people and the entire people of North Central to support Senator Akume in his new assignment to enable him perform maximally for the development of the country.

