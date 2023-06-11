11 Burnt To Death As Terrorists Attack Plateau Community

Eleven persons have been killed after suspected terrorists attacked Chisu village in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State, on Tuesday night.

The victims were said to have run to a house in the village for safety after they heard sporadic gunshots in the community around 11 pm but the assailants pursued them to the place and set the house on fire leading to their death.

A resident of the Chisu community who escaped the attack, Michael Bulus, confirmed the death of the villagers to The PUNCH in Jos on Wednesday.

According to Bulus, the terrorists also burnt a church along Mangu-Bokkos Road and other properties before making their escape.

Bulus said: “Last night, terrorists attacked Chisu village of Mangu Local government at about 11:00 pm.

“When the terrorists arrived in the community, there were sporadic gunshots, and the people started running. Some of them ran to a house belonging to a community leader. Unfortunately, the house was set ablaze by the terrorists, and 11 burnt-dead bodies were later discovered this morning (Wednesday).

“The COCIN Regional Church Council Bwai along Mangu Bokkos road in the local government was also burnt by the terrorists along with other houses, vehicles, and tricycles before they fled the community.”

The Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, did not pick up his calls when contacted on the incident.

But sources at the command headquarters in Jos confirmed that more security operatives had been deployed to the affected community following reports.