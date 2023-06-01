Speakership Race: 10th Bauchi State House Of Assembly …Wambasiya Set To Launch 2000 Grand Rally For Hon. Babayo As Speaker

Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Following the recent victory of the PDP in the just concluded house of assembly election that retain one of the longest serving member in the Bauchi state house of assembly, honorable Muhamed Babayo Akuyam, despites gang-up by unpatriotic elements and rogues in the Hardawa constituency who doesn’t meant good for the constituent except, sharing of what they describe as “state cake” than credible representation that would yield a better result for the majority of the governed who over the years of democracy remain hopeful from their respective leaders. Until, election of Honorable Babayo Mohamed Akuyam popularly known as Baba Wambai in the Bauchi state house of assembly based on his aged and vast legislative experience that earn him the first ever only member Bauchi state house of assembly commendation for his unalloyed steadfast and patriotism to forestall the Planck of democracy that favored the millions of Bauchi state residents.

Honorable Babayo Mohamed Akuyam, is one person that need no further introduction on his personality and the contributions he made to the success of Bauchi state government that helped governor Bala Mohamed overhaul the educational standard of Bauchi state being served as the chairman on education committee in the 9th state house of assembly, for instance he was the single person that raised a motion to quash illegal awarded Diploma awarded institutions in Bauchi state which lead to total closure and punishment of unpatriotic elements in the state. Another thing he did was the establishment of cordial relationship between the opposition party members of the APC in the 9th assembly with the single NNPP elected member and the fellow PDP members to maintain decorum that ensured transparent and fair relationship with the executive arm of government to declared state emergency in the sector which turned to be a blessing to the growing. Governor Bala Mohamed didn’t waste time in teaming up with global recognize professionals on various scope of life as a deliberate step in providing good governance that would complement the yearnings and aspirations of the millions of Bauchians who believed and have confidence in him based on his record of selflessness and passionate messiah to the plight of the people he promised to serve after accepting their mandatory appeals to rescue the collapsed Bauchi state before 2019 in all angles of view and buoy.

The prospecting 10th speaker of the Bauchi state house of assembly is the oldest aged member the assembly whose record of achievement amazed the Wambasiya to launched a 2000 matched and house to house mobilization of the fellow members to support Baba Wambai as the speaker of the 10th house of assembly to continue setting and enacting of laws that has positive bearing on the lives of the people.

The motion to forcefully and carefully have to follow required national educational standards against the backdrop of what was done in the past, this decision doesn’t only earn him two commendations based on performance but; become a national yardstick recently implemented nationwide as deliberate means of uplifting the reputation western education.

On their part, the Kaura support group headed by Mohammed Ibrahim said “all is set from us to forward our letter to the peoples governor Senator Bala Mohamed to bless Honorable Babayo Mohamed Akuyam, to charge the affairs of the 10th Bauchi state house of assembly to consolidates on more fruitful gains of democracy and the lofty programs of the PDP. He is the most respected member among his fellow members, lots of the members over the years worked on his counsels, that is why the governor never had friction with the members despite party difference and initial goals, therefore, we deemed it’s imperative the party and the governor to grace him to compliment him in his quest for good governance” .

Sadiq Ibrahim opined “that our clarion call is for shared power and representation among the diverse geo political zones, this is why, we deemed it is necessary for people of Misau to produce a speaker against Ningi because Ningi local government alone has the incumbent speaker of the 9th ending assembly, the Head of civil service, the senator representing central zone etc. As such, “Your Excellency, our concerned for building Bauchi state through enhanced equitable distribution of leadership in the forthcoming government, and the need for sustainable economic, socio-cultural diversity and security compel us to rolls out for prompt attention.

Isa Abdullahi, another member of the group said “we believed Baba Wambai, possesses the necessary leadership qualities to effectively steer the affairs of the state house of assembly and work collaboratively with his colleagues to address the pressing challenges facing our state and in tandem with modus operandi of the PDP.

“His track record of integrity, accountability and inclusiveness makes him the ideal person to head the minority and to promote the common good.

Recently, in a media chart response to the clarion calls, Honorable Babayo Mohamed Akuyam, told newsmen that, “Governor Bala Mohammed is my governor and a person I respect a lot because we share similar positive thoughts, he is one of the best person I’m mentoring from their leadership style for years of service as former Senator and FCT Minister, therefore, I promise myself, I will consolidate the vision of the governor to chart a better way for the continuity development of the state. Allah knows, my intention is good and development of Bauchi state which our incumbent Governor is doing in changing the narrative of the state, that is why I made it a promise not a pledge to be fair and just in consolidating the good Urban Renewal Project work the governor is doing that attract him commendation from all and sundry including the former President Muhammadu Buhari that applauded the governor for judicious utilization of the state’s resources with visible projects when he came to the state during the last official visit of the president to the state.

On the call by the patriotic citizens of the state, I wholeheartedly thank them for seeing the qualities in me to be the speaker of the 10th Bauchi state house of assembly based on my previous records of representation at various places and the house of assembly that I received commendations from everybody, Insha Allah, I won’t disappoint them in whatever capacity I found myself because, it is the people that brought us to where we are, because, we are living our life for them, thank you”.

