Revealed: Uzodinma, Dokubo Behind Killings in Imo – Nonso Nkwa

A popular Activist and On Air Personality (AOP), Comrade Chinonso Ubah, popularly known as “Nonso Nkwa” has revealed those behind the incessant killings and arsons in Imo state, Rivers Monitor can authoritatively confirm.

He accussed the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and ex-Militant leader, Asari Dokubo of masterminding series of murder in the state.

Nonso Nkwa in a 2 minutes and fifty one seconds video clip accused Uzodinma of hiring Dokubo to ensure the killings of Imo youths and burning of their buildings across the state.

Recall that Asari Dokubo, on Channels Television and different platforms had expressed his hatred against Ndi-Igbo and threatened to wipe them away whenever such opportunity calls.

In return, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma gave the ex-Militant Commander, Asari Dokubo the opportunity by contracting him to assemble his boys under a militia killer group known as “Ebubeagu” to wreck havoc in the state.

Three years after the contraction of Dokubo and the establishment of Ebubeagu militia group, over 3, 000 Imo indegenes living in Orsu, Orlu, Oru East, Oguta, Oru West, Ohaji Egbema, Ngor Okpala, the three Mbaise LGAs, Obowo, Ehime Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe local government areas have lost their lives, and properties worth over N500 million have been destroyed.

Nonso Nkwa further revealed that Uzodinma’s motive of orchestrating the killing of Imo people was to leverage on the vacuum created by insecurity to dupe the Federal Government of billions as well as to take charge of security agencies in the state to intimidate his perceived rivals.

Also, recall that few weeks ago, the media were awash of the indictment of Hope Uzodinma and some highly placed individuals by a Human Right Group, InterSociety of masterminding the killings of over 3, 000 Imo citizens and burning of buildings worth hundreds of millions.

The revelation by Civil Society Groups as well as Nonsonkwa is a confirmation of indicting reports against Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma of his involvement in killings, abduction ravaging the state.

