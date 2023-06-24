Kano Residents Sue Kano Gov, Stops Demolition

Advertisement

The demolition exercise ongoing in Kano State by the newly sworn-in Governor of Kano State, Alh Abba Yusuf have suffered a setback. This is following a court order from a High Court in Kano halting the continued demolition exercise. The order came as a result f aggrieved residents of Kano who sought relief from the Courts.

The residents of Kano had registered their protest against the indiscriminate demolitions of buildings belonging to private citizens – and of public monuments. But the Kano State government ignored the protests.

See Court order below.

