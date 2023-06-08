Protracted bridge linking Plateau/ Taraba collapsed

Advertisement

The protracted bridge linking Plateau and Taraba state’s via Yamini has collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Reports from the area has indicated that commuter’s from Wukari- Ibi, and Abuja- Nasarawa- Plateau state were all trapped in either side of the collapse bridge.

It added no vehicle could cross over for now.

Communities, driver’s and commuter’s plying on the affected federal road while speaking to our correspondent have call for the immediate attention of the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency to attend to the collapsed bridge since it link up five state’s and beyond.

Our reporter has gathered that the sudden collapse of this important bridge has cut- off the area with neibouring Abuja, Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Adamawa state’s, as businesses, transportation of goods and services were standstill in the area.

