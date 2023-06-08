Border reopening not factual – Custom

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR

The Ogun state Area Command of the Nigerian Custom Services, has dispel the rounded speculations, as well viral video on social media that the Idiroko border has been reopened for business activities as fictitious, misleading, and untrue.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, made this known while addressing Journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Makinde stated that the Idiroko land border had been reopened for business since 2022.

The area comptroller explained that: “The Idiroko border alongside three others reopened in 2022 by the immediate past administration has continued to remain opened for legitimate trade.”

Makinde however warned that “anyone who does business in the unapproved route will be intercepted, and be ready to face the wrath of the law”

Giving a scorecard of the command for the months of April and May, the comptroller said the command wielded its big stick on unscrupulous traders who engaged in illicit trade.

