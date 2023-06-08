Breaking! Senator Annie Okonkwo is Dead

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A former Senator who represented the Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo (popularly known as Senator Annie Okonkwo), is dead.

Senator Okonkwo died on Wednesday after almost recovering from a brief illness.

His death, which came as a shock to many, occured just few days to the inauguration ceremony of his son, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, who is the House of Representatives Member-elect for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Anambra State.

According to a source, “He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United States of America but relapsed a few days ago, and died yesterday.”

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are held within the family.”

Senator Okonkwo, who was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented the Anambra Central District in the Sixth Assembly from 2007-2011.

He was also a former governorship aspirants during the 2010 governorship election in the State, but lost to the then incumbent governor, Peter Obi, who was re-elected.

Senator Okonkwo was born in May 23, 1960 in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He obtained an Advanced Diploma in Marketing, University of Lagos (1994–1995), Advanced Diploma in Commercial Law and Practice, University of Lagos (1995–1997), and Advanced Diploma in Management, Harvard University, USA (1997–1998).

When he ventured into business, he built a conglomerate employing over 7,000 people that includes firms such as Reliance Telecomm, Clemco Industries, Modern Communications (satellite TV Network), MacClemm Marketing Communications, Sunflower Nigeria and Pentagon Oil.

After being elected as a Senator, he was appointed to committees on Upstream Petroleum Resources, Police Affairs, Environment and Agriculture.

He was the Senator who sponsored the bill for the Federal Government to make essential commodities accessible and affordable to Nigerians, as well as a bill to establish the Nigerians Citizens in Diaspora Commission.

Senator Okonkwo just recently celebrated his 63rd birthday in May 23 this year, before his death on Wednesday, June 7.

