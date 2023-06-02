President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF

Advertisement

State House Press Release

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director, Information.

June 02, 2023

