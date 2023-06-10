Kwankwaso escaped my slap at Presidential Villa: Ganduje [People Gazette]

Advertisement

Ex-Kano state governor Abdulahi Ganduje threatened to slap his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday in a shocking resort to physical assault over the ongoing demolition of various properties by the newly sworn-in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Mr Ganduje believes the demolitions are a political witchhunt carried out by Mr Yusuf on the instructions of Mr Kwankwaso.

Addressing the press on the demolition after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, the former governor said he could have slapped Mr Kwankwaso if they had met.

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

While Mr Yusuf has said the demolitions are part of efforts to restore the city’s urban master development plan, Mr Ganduje claimed that the action did not follow set rules and was a vendetta against his administration.

Mr Ganduje also said he had petitioned the police to address the looting and vandalisation that trailed the demolition.

