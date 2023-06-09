Jigawa Signs MOU With Zindar To Rid Pastoralists/Farmers Clashes

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse

A Memorandum of understanding, MOU aimed to partner with Niger Republic on Monitoring and Management of frequent cattle and pastoralists on borders have been signed between government officials of jigawa and Zindar state of Niger Republic in Dutse the jigawa state capital.

The MOU was signed by the governor’s of the two state at the end of three days workshops organized for the stakeholders on the implementation of the MOU.

Speaking shortly after signing the memorandum, Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi said, the process was started about four years ago, with the aims of finding lasting solution to the perennial Pastoralists farmers clash around the boarders of the two countries.

The Governor, represented by his deputy Engr. Aminu Usman added that, the MOU will help in creating awerenes and engaging the farmers and Pastoralists on the need for peaceful coexistence, abiding by the rules and regulations for cross border movement.

He said that, “Under the MOU we will work together in monitoring the pastoralist movement, farm produce trade and management for enhancing the security and ensure no any elicit trade taken place around.”

“We will also work to improve grazing reserves and cattles routs in both state to ensure the pastoralist have a place to graze and rout to pass without intimidation or passing through farmland during their periodic migration,” he stressed.

On his side, the Governor of Zindar, Niger republic Malam Lawwali Amadou said, The MOU will serve as a reference and a model to African countries in monitoring and management of Pastoralists movement across international borders.

Reports has indicated that the MOU was signed with the support from ECOWAS, among other relevant international and regional organizations.

Related