Declare IPOB Spokesperson Wanted; AVG Urges FG, IGP  

By Nweke Nweke

Following the cruelty cum senseless killings of innocent Nigerians by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), using social and traditional media to instigate the barbaric acts by their Director, Media, and Publicity Secretary, one Emmanuel Ihejionueme (a.k.a Emma Powerful), the Anambra Vigilant Group (AVG) has urged the Federal Government through the office of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to declare the said Emmanuel Ihejinueme (a.k.a) Emma Powerful wanted for terrorism.

Unveiling the real identity of the accused jobless Emma Powerful while fielding answers to questions from our correspondent in his Awka office on Monday, the Anambra Vigilant Group, Public Affairs Officer, Moses Ejindu said; Emmanuel Ihejinueme Elelem (a.k.a) Emma Powerful hails from Elelem in Ngo-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, adding that Emma Powerful’ is an office that different top-notch IPOB members operate using a code name, “Emma Powerful”, to confuse the Nigerian security operatives.

“He is married with children, he was a bus conductor and motorcycles’ emblem seller in Onitsha, having instigated the killings of innocent Nigerians, the self-acclaimed journalist flew to Ghana for safety”. the AVG information officer submitted.

Challenging Emma Powerful to come out in the open and prove his blackmail against AVG and the Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Hon. Chikodili Anara, (aka Igbakigba) of having aided and abetted the criminalities in some communities like Ugbene, Achalla, Nando, Isuana Ocha, Ebenebe, Ukulu, Igbariam, Amanuke communities and other parts of the state, amongst others, Moses Ejindu said the continued efforts of Emma Powerful to smear the good works of the governor, the AVG and, Hon. Chikodili Anara, (aka Igbakigba) has even failed on arrival as his antics of blackmail, it was gathered are ready in the public domain.

Recall that since the inauguration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Souldo as the governor of Anambra State last year, the state government has recorded tremendous achievements in the areas of dislodging the outlawed group and its armed ESN from their hideouts across the state.

Disclosing that all the insecurity currently ravaging the South East is borne out of the imagination of the jobless and noxious Emma Powerful, prayed the federal government to invoke the law of the land on Emma Powerful, this AVG said will go a long way in addressing the insecurity in the South East region.

According to AVG; “the proscribed group who are not too comfortable with the high level of manhunt they face in our hands, courtesy of the office of State Homeland Security Commissioner, (Igbakaigba), we have vowed to capture Emmanuel Ihejionuem, hand him over to security agencies for prosecution anytime, anywhere he is sighted in the South East. The criminals hunt we have mounted against the lawless group is not going to stop until we rid all their criminal hideouts Emmanuel Ihejionuem and his partners-in-crime uses to kidnap, rob under gunpoint and kill as if they can create human beings.

“We are aware that the reason behind IPOB, through the instigation of their Director, Media, and Publicity Secretary is doing is to scuttle the determination of the Honorable Commissioner to flush out criminal elements in Ugbene, Achalla, Nando, Isuana Ocha, Ebenebe, Ukulu, Igbariam, Amanuke communities and other parts of the state.

Reacting to the IPOB claims that the Homeland Security Commissioner masterminds the criminal activities happening in some communities in the State, AVG spokesman dusted the allegations and noted that the positive track records of the Commissioner represent the stuff he was made of.

On the alleged unholy romance of the Homeland Security Commissioner with some criminals operating in the above-named communities and Ogbaru, AVG openly accused IPOB of sponsoring the criminals with the motive to insight the citizenry against the good works AVG has been doing in Anambra State.

“Yes, accepted that some youths who claimed to be IPOB/ ESN are operating in some hideouts, we are also aware of the criminal camps at Ugwuaborshi and Isiodo where the criminals operate and we are challenging IPOB Director, Media, and Publicity Secretary to explain why ESN should not join hands with AVG(if they are interested to secure our people) to flush out the criminals if they are not behind the crimes.

“It is noteworthy that the Commissioner and AVG, have sworn never to give a breathing space on the activities of the bad elements and we have resolved to recapture all the camps presently occupied by the criminal elements, IPOB design to distract us through coming up with unfounded allegations cannot deter AVG from our legitimate operations.

Challenging Emma Powerful’s denial that he is not behind duping their unsuspecting victims, Moses Ejindu added; “the IPOB and their co-sponsors should stop hiding but come bold and prove their claims and if Emma Powerful is denying using his proscribed group to dupe their unsuspecting victims, let him come bold and disclose his means of livelihood.

“Hon. Chikodili Anara, Igbakigba to the best of our knowledge never in any way had any discussion with Emma Powerful and has nothing with someone who is in hiding with unidentified means of livelihood. Emma Powerful should stop his act of blackmail as one day, the vulture will surly state how it was made the king of animals“. AVG Public Affairs concluded.

