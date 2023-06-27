Anambra Vigilante Group Warns, Set to Fish Out  Impersonators

Advertisement

The Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG has warned those impersonating the local security outfit in all nooks and crannies of the state to make an urgent u-turn or face the dire consequence as the group, it was gathered has vowed to fish out those involved and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

The warning is contained in a press statement, dated 28th June 2023, duly signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of AVG, Comrade Nweke Nweke, and made available to newsmen at Awka even as the outfit said it has become imperative to warn those that armpits Pump Action Gun under the umbrella of AVG but are not known to the Homeland Security Ministry nor the operational wing of the outfit to reframe from such activities with immediate effect.

Calling for urgent identification-cum authentication of all vigilant men working across the state, the AVG mouthpieces said this has become imperative, owing to the danger the operations of the none-recognized Pump Action Gun bearer(s) impose in tackling the insecurity in Anambra State.

The AVG said; “we acknowledged the fact that the Anambra State House of Assembly enacted the Anambra State Vigilante Group law under Chris Ngige PDP-led administration in 2004, the vigilante law was enacted and gave private groups the right to assist the police and its sisters’ security agencies to eradicate crime and criminalities in the state, that opportunity should not be abused by anybody.

“In as much as we appreciate the efforts of all private groups in assisting to combat crimes in the state, they should also not work on the back page of the law that empowers them to operate. It is however a security threat to employ any person with questionable character as such a person will only sneak in to know our operational method in assisting the police in fighting the men of the underworld and leak our strategy to his gang and that is more reason we need to know the recruitment method of the private groups”. AVG stated.

The Anambra Vigilante Group warned that its task force team shall be left with no other option than to go around and arrest any unidentified and none-authenticated person with the office of the Commissioner for Homeland Security but bears arm and hand such person over to the State Police Command for possible prosecution.

