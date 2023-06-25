Anambra Community Elects New Monarch to Replace One Sacked by Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Chief Sunday Ezeofor has emerged the new Igwe-elect of Umuona community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government dethroned the former monarch of the community, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme, by withdrawing his certificate of recognition as a traditional ruler.

The dethronement, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was as a result of the monarch’s non-performing of his duties as a royal father, as well as his involvement in fuelling the lingering leadership crisis in the community, which, he said, had lasted for years.

However, barely two weeks after the dethronement of the monarch, the people of the community, on Saturday elected another person to be enthroned as the traditional ruler of the town.

The Igwe-elect, Chief Ezeofor was unanimously chosen by the people of the community, as his co-contestants eventually withdrew from the Igweship race at the venue the of the election, thereby paving way for his emergence.

The election was said to have been monitored by officials of the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

The Igwe-elect, Chief Ezeofor, appreciated the people for finding him worthy of the traditional stool of the community, while also appreciating the State Government for intervening in the crisis rocking the community and for eventually restoring peace in Umuona. He further pledged to sustain the peace that has returned in the community, and to lead the people in the fear of God; while also assuring not to

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne acknowledged that he was aware of the election.

He, however, noted that he was yet to see the outcome of the election or receive reports from the delegation from his office, on how the election went, so as to confirm that the process was free, fair, transparent, and that the election was done in strict adherence to the stipulated rules and guidelines.