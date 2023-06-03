Four Imo Pilgrims Still Missing, As Israeli Police Arrest Uzodinma’s Aides for Stealing

Advertisement

From Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado

No fewer than four (4) pilgrims from Imo state were reportedly missing in Jerusalem after Imo state government that sponsored them was said to have starved them of hunger.

Similarly, two pilgrims from Oru West in Imo state have been arrested by Israeli police for stealing wrist watches belonging to a catholic Priest during this year’s pilgrimage in Jerusalem.

The Israeli police authority gave names of the arrested persons as, Ugochinyere Ibekwe, and Okolieigwe Linus. They were said to be Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Advisers on Door-to-Door in the LGA.

Meanwhile, the missing Pilgrims are still being searched for possible recovery, but an Israeli citizen who also attended the pilgrimage disclosed that few days after they were declared missing, 3 unknown lifeless bodies were discovered in Tzuba, and Battir, suburbs, neighboring villages close to the Jerusalem

One of the Female Pilgrims revealed that Governor Uzodinma’s led administration only concentrated on critical Pilgrims from INEC, Police, DSS, Military, and his funded Ebubeagu Militia group.

The two suspects alleged that due to Imo State government’s abandonment and inability to provide for them allowances for feeding as promised led them to committing the crime, adding that their intention was to sell the Rolex wrist watch for 60 Shekels to a South African Pilgrim to be able to realize money for feeding.

