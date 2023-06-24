International Agency Empowers Catholic Youths in Ebonyi

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna-Abakaliki.

An International Non Governmental Organization, Missio Stiftung under the auspices of Empowering Youths For Economic Self-Reliance (EYES) Project on Thursday, established some young Catholic faithful drawn across different parishes of Abakaliki, Diocese in Ebonyi State.

Speaking during the event at Pastoral Center, Mile 50, Abakaliki, the Project Director, Dr (Mrs) Nkechi Emma Echiegu said that the programme aimed at providing the first Batch of ten graduands with start-up kits was in partnership with National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Umunnachi Microfinance Bank.

She explained that EYES project is youths’ empowerment project funded by Missio STIFTUNG in Austria targeted at empowering 50 selected youths across 21 Deaneries of Abakaliki Diocese.

The 10 beneficiaries/Graduands were trained within Abakaliki town in the following skills: Photography, Make-up and Gele Artistry, Bead making, and Alumaco works.

Other skill trainings made available for the participants include; Photography, GSM repairs, Bakery, Computer repairs and Installations, Make-up and Gele Artistry, Computer Programming and Graphic Design, Shoe making and leather works, Decorations, Bead making, Tailoring, Barbing, Alumaco works and Painting.

Meanwhile locations for skill training are in; Abakaliki, Afikpo, Ikwo, Ezzamgbo, Edda, Onueke, Izzi, and Ishiagu.

The Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu who presented the start-up kits to the Graduands/ Beneficiaries commended Dr. (Mrs) Emma Echiegu and her team for the good work. He also advised the graduands to utilize the opportunity given to them and urged their parents to allow them stabilize in their businesses before making demands.

Reacting on behalf of the participants, Miss Ikele Linda appreciated Bishop Nworie, Missio STIFTUNG, Dr. Mrs Echiegu and her project team, Vendors, and all who contributed towards the successful skill training. While promising not to disappoint them.

Vicar General of the Diocese, Rev Fr. Donatus Oluwa, in his vote of thanks described Mrs Echiegu as “Mother Theresa of Nigeria” for her accomplishments and tasked the Beneficiaries on Sustainability.

“The best thanksgiving is to ensure that what you have been trained for is been sustained and used to sustain others” Rev. Oluwa added.

Also learnt that the kits of over 40 youths who would graduate on October 2023 had already been bought.

