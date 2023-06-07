Presidential poll: Obi, LP tenders results from 17 states, 342 LGAs

Advertisement

Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday, tendered in evidence certified true copies of ward result sheets contained in INEC Form ECB from 17 states obtained from 342 local government areas.

All the documents were admitted in evidence by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in spite of objections raised against their admissibility by counsel to INEC, president Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ward results were obtained from 21 LGAs of Adamawa state (exhibits PS1-PS21); Bayelsa State covering 8 LGAs (exhibits PY1-PY8); 23 LGAs of Benue State (exhibits PZ1- PZ23); 21 LGAs of Kogi State ( exhibits AA1 to AA21); Nasarawa State covering 11 LGAs with exception of Karu and Keana (exhibits AB1- AB11); 25 LGAs from Niger State (exhibits AC1-25) and 18 LGAs of Ondo State (exhibits BAD1 -18).

The rest were obtained from 21 LGAs of Sokoto State (exhibits BAE1-23); 25 LGAs from Delta State (exhibits BAF1-25); 11 LGAs from Ekiti state(exhibits BAG1-11); 26 LGAs from Imo state (exhibits BAH 1-26); 21 LGAs from Kaduna state (exhibits BAJ1-21); 27 LGAs from Oyo State (exhibits BAK1-27); 18 LGAs from Cross River state (exhibits BAL1-18); 15 LGAs from Edo State (exhibits BAM1-15); 31 LGAs from Akwa-Ibom State (exhibits BAN1-31) and from 20 LGAs of Lagos state (exhibits BAO1-20).

Senior counsel from the legal team of the petitioner who conducted Tuesday’s proceedings explained that ward for Ebonyi state would be tendered on Wednesday, as he sought for an adjournment.

But the legal team of INEC, Tinubu, Shettima and APC, vehemently opposed admission of the documents saying the reasons for their opposition would be advanced before their final address.

Justice Tsammani subsequently admitted the polling unit results as evidence while marking them as Obi’s exhibits against the respondents.

In their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, Obi and LP are disputing the presidential election results declared in favour of President Tinubu in over 17 states and over 18,000 polling units with his petition also alleging over-voting in parts of the South West.

