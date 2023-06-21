APC chieftain urges Tinubu to probe former CBN governor, Sanusi’s tenure

Advertisement

By Israel Yusuf, Kaduna

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Kailani Muhammed has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the tenure of the former Embattle Central Bank Governor Alh. Sanusi Lamido.

Kailani, who is the Director General of the Confederation of APC Support Groups, decried the level of corruption in the management of the apex bank while addressing a press conference in his Kaduna office on Wednesday.

He emphasize that the former Emir of Kano who was the predecessor and a former boss of the present suspended Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele should be thoroughly investigated.

” The outburst of the former Kano Emir, calling for the release of Emefiele was not in the best interest of Nigerians, saying that Sanusi was doing that to cover up the mess of his tenure,” Kailani said.

He said all stolen monies must be returned to the coffers of the national account and used to augment the country’s economy, which according to him if properly put to use would improve the livelihood of Citizens.

” We want prosperity a development of our economy, we want our children to get quality education and good jobs, and these stolen monies, I am sure it will be enough for us to get the country back on track,” he reiterated.

While commenting on the issue of refineries, said the Port Harcourt refinery is now at 98 percent completion and it soon come on the stream.

” Kaduna and Warri refineries are under renovation, and if completed, there will be a flow of fuel everywhere in the country.

