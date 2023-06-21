Anambra PPRO, Ikenga Clears the Air on Alledged Celebration of IGP’s Removal by Cops

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has cleared the air over the reason behind the massive celebration at the Nigeria Police Headquarters in Abuja shortly after the retirement of the immediate-past Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that a video started trending on the social media, showing Nigeria police officers celebrate and dance around at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, following the exit of Baba as IGP and his replacement with DIG KAYOED Egbetokun. The officers were seen humming and singing while the Band led the celebration.

The video has also elicited a chain of reaction and counter-reaction from Nigerians who shared their diverse views on the implication of the celebration on the IGP’s retirement.

A social media user who also posted the video on the social media interpreted the celebration as a sign that “the officers were happy with the removal of the IGP”.

The user, in the social media post, tagged “Massive Celebration on the Sacking of Former IGP Alkali Baba at the Police Force Headquarters Abuja now” said: “For the very first time in the History of Nigeria Police. Senior Police Officers are seen celebrating openly after the removal of Alkali Baba the IGP. Lesson to the upcoming; Always Do good and be good in all ramifications.”

However, reacting to the post and and the video, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga cautioned the public not to misinterpret the celebration.

According to him, the celebration was not in view of the sacking of the former IGP, but in support of the appointment of the new IGP.

PPRO Ikenga further explained that such celebration of new Head was not only done by the police, as, according to him, even the military also celebrated the appointment of their own new heads and Service Chiefs. He also congratulated both the new IGP and the outgone IGP.

He said, “In the spirit of regimentation, the Job is subject to handing and taking over. The celebration was not in view of the sacking of the former IGP; and the IGP’s exit is not only police that is affected but other security services.

“The celebration was in support of the appointment of the new IGP. Even the military celebrated theirs.

“Please let’s avoid sensationalism, misrepresentation of facts and be guided.

“Congratulations to the immediate past IGP. Congratulations to the New IGP.”