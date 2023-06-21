Anambra School Sports Festival: Semi-Finalists Emerge in Volleyball

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Eight teams have progressed to the semi final stage of the volleyball event of the ongoing Anambra school sports festival.

The team emerged at the close of the round rubbing series played at the Alex Ekwueme Square Volleyball court in Awka on Wednesday.

Community Secondary School Isuofia will square up against Holy Child Secondary also of Isuofia in the first semi final in the male while Washington Memorial, Onitsha will contest with Bubendorf Memorial, Adazi-Ani for the second place in the male final.

In the female category of the event, Washington Memorial and Ado Girls both of Onitsha will play the first semi final while Maria Regina Secondary School, Nnewi will fight for the second slot in the game against Holy Child Secondary School of Isuofia.

In the games played on Wednesday, Holy Child Secondary School, Isuofia male team beat Bubendorf 2-0, walked over to advance while Washington, Onitsha defeated Holy Child Isuofia and Community Secondary School Akweze 2-0 apiece to reach the semi final stage.

Community Secondary School, Akweze and Metropolitan male teams dropped off from the competition.

In the female category, Washington Memorial beat Holy Child, Isuofia and Rosa Mystica, Agulu 2-0 apiece to progress while Maria Regina, Nnewi stunned Ado Girls of Onitsha and Community High School Akweze 2-0 each to reach the semis.

Rosa Mystica Agulu and Community High School ended the quest after Wednesday hostilities.

Uchenna Okafor, the volleyball coordinator, said action would resume at the same venue on Thursday.

The grand finale of the school sports festival will hold at the Awka township stadium on June 24.

