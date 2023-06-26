Federal Girls College, Imo Students In Danger – Bedbugs takes Over School Dormitories

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Students of the Federal Government Girls College Owerri (FGGCO) have cried out over what they described as ravaging of students by bedbugs.

Bedbugs, tiny nocturnal insects which feed on the blood of humans and other blooded beings are said to have feasted on many students especially those living in the dormitories.

The students did not want their names in print due to security reasons when they confided to our Correspondent who visited the school.

The students lamented that many of them have been ravaged by the blood-sucking insects due to nonchalance attitude and inability of the Management of the College to periodically and effectively fumigate the school environment.

They stated that their Principals, Staff, Matron and even their Parents are fully aware of the infestation of bedbugs in their dormitories, but could not do much to eradicate them.

They said: “we do not sleep well in the night, neither do we read their books freely as those insects bite harder while they are on the bed sleeping or studying”.

They said they were not happy about the bedbug bites as they are always uncomfortable staying in their hostels.

According to them the bedbugs infestation and ravaging had lingered in the dormitories with the College Management showing little concern about using strong insecticides rather they order them to use inefficacious chemicals to fumigate the environment.

They said: “it is quite bad that our dormitories have been infested by bedbugs which bite us. My hostel mates, my classmates and other students are suffering adversely due to bedbugs bite. Their bodies are irritating, even their hairs are filled with the insects. I’m also a victim even though I wear some protective clothing to bed. Still, I will go home as my parents had instructed me until the Management fumigates the hostels”, one of the students added.

They called on government to come to their rescue as they cannot bear the bedbugs biting anyone in the dormitory.

They complained that the insects’ bites are causing them disease, making them feel uncomfortable, scaring them away from studies.

The students called on government, to assist them by carrying out periodic and effective fumigation in the school, particularly at the hostels.

The measure which they said would help them to stay safe, study comfortably in a healthy, conducive and serene environment.

Reacting, Chairman, Parents Teachers Association of FGGCO, simply identified as Mr Mgbemene, dismissed the claims by the students, adding that there is nothing as bedbugs infestation or bite in the school dormitories as alleged by some of the students.

According to him, Management of the College, through the Federal Government fumigates the environment from time to time.

Recall that Federal Government Girls College Owerri which was founded on 14th November 1973, is a model secondary school, located along Okigwe Road Owerri.

