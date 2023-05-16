Herdsmen kill 10 in Benue

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be terrorist herdsmen have killed 10 people in Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that the 10 people were killed in two separate attacks on communities in Apa and Gwer West LGAs.

Speaking to newsmen on phone, the National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Barrister Eche Akpoko, said three villages were attacked on Friday/Saturday by suspected herdsmen including Akpanta, Ochumeko and Ijaha villages while Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were burnt down by the attackers while three people were killed at Ijaha village.

Another source also confirmed thatthe herders killed six persons in Ucheen, village inGwer West LGA while another fainted and died on seeing the dead bodies of his relatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in Ucheen saying five persons were killed.

He said policemen have been deployed to the area and corpses of victims deposited at the Benue state University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi while investigation is ongoing.

