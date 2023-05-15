Two Nigerian businessmen excrete 193 pellets of cocaine

BY SULE TAHIR

Two businessmen arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja for cocaine ingestion have both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the traffickers: Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on Wednesday 10th May upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

Though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking.