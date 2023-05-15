Tension in Niger as gunmen abduct a traditional ruler 49 others

BY SULE TAHIR

A suspected Gunmen’s have reported the kidnapping of a Village Head of Fugge community in Rijau local government area, Niger state, Mallam Abdullahi Zaure, and 49 others.

According to reports, most of those abducted last Friday, May 12, 2023 attack were women, and children, while few of them were males.

Besides those abducted, many cattle of the villagers were also rustled.