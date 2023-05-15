Tension in Niger as gunmen abduct a traditional ruler 49 others

BY SULE TAHIR
A suspected Gunmen’s have reported the kidnapping of a Village Head of Fugge community in Rijau local government area, Niger state, Mallam Abdullahi Zaure, and 49 others.
According to reports, most of those abducted last Friday, May 12, 2023 attack were women, and children, while few of them were males.
Besides those abducted, many cattle of the villagers were also rustled.
Newspaper reports that the terrorists invaded the village on several motorcycles and started shooting into the air to scare the villagers in broad daylight.
It was also gathered that some fighter jets were noticed hovering over the Communities to locate the terrorists and possibly attack them during their dastardly mission.