Tribunal dismisses motion for live streaming of proceedings

Advertisement

The Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani has dismissed application by Peter Obi and the Labour Party for live-streaming of the proceedings of the court.

Lawyer to Obi and the LP, Awa Kalu SAN had urged the court to grant the application for live telecast of the electoral petition in the interest of the public while counsels for the respondents moved their various counter-affidavits and prayed the court to reject the application for lacking merit and constituting a distraction to the court.

But, In a unanimous ruling, the court held that issues of not televising the proceedings do not amount to a lack of fair hearing on the part of the petition.

–

Source: News Band

Related