Funds Diversion Scandal: Mixed Reaction Trail OCDA GM’s Statement – Exposing How Much He Accounts To Uzodinma Govt.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The general manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, Francis Chukwu who is the younger brother to the popular business mogul, chief Tony Chukwu has revealed how much he remit into Imo State Government account.

The GM reveled that he remits over one hundred million naira within two months to Imo State Government, since his assumption of office as the general manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority.

He made this revelation while reacting to the allegation of high-handedness, fraud and poor revenue profile of the agency, published in the starpost newspaper of Friday, where Imo residents were calling for his immediate removal from the office.

In a press release signed by his Media Adviser, Eberechukwu Okechukwu and confirmed by the GM on a telephone call with our correspondent, he said; “in the report the writer claimed that the revenue generating profile of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has been all time low under the present Engr. Francis Chukwu leadership but it is a chronic falsehood from the pit of hell as it is on record that OCDA made it’s highest revenue of over a hundred million naira ever since it was established, just within the first two months of Chukwu as general manager.” He said.

Meanwhile, revenue experts in the state have criticised The GM’s recent statement that the agency revenue generation profile was seriously affected as the result of cash crunch, that commercial Banks coupled with inability of prospective developers to have access to cash that led to the low revenue for the agency.

Reacting to the GM’s press statement, Okoro Sam, a financial expert said that Chukwu is belittling his office with infantile excuses and false claims.

Expert, argued that cash crunch has no negative effect to revenue generation of such magnificent agency like OCDA which is expected to operate with single treasury account (TSA) of the state government.

He said; “Chukwu’s excuses for low revenue status of the agency is very watery and can not be taken by any government administration, Going to Media to speak about unverified figures of revenue he remit to the government represent how he may have poorly managed the agency which he is under an oath to keep it’s privacy.

Okoro, who further advised that the GM should go beyond media defense, propaganda and work hard to accomplish the task given to him by the governor.