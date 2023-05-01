Opposition governors pledged to support Tinubu in the interest of Nigeria

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

As President elect Bola Tinubu billed to visit Rivers on 3 May for projects commissioning at the instances of Governor Wike, reports has it that governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and Oyo State, Seyi Makinde have on Friday visited the President-elect Bola Tinubu, at the Defence House, Abuja.

Messrs Wike and Makinde, who are members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met with the president-elect alongside other governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC governors are Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Mr Makinde said elections are over, and the country must move toward governance.

“We are here to let him know that elections are over – this is governance and we will do our best to give him support,” Mr Makinde said.

Mr Wike also expressed support for the incoming Tinubu administration and expressed optimism that he (Tinubu) will turn the country around.

“Just like my friend (Mr Makinde) said, a winner has emerged and therefore it is alright to give necessary support in the interest of Nigeria. I have the confidence that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around,” he said.

Messrs Wike and Makinde are members of the G5 governors, which include Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia States, all members of the PDP.

They worked against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and supported Mr Tinubu of the APC in the 25 February election.

Mr Tinubu won the presidential election in Oyo State, and pulled a surprise result in Rivers State, by defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku.

Messrs Obi and Atiku, as well as their parties, are still challenging the result of the presidential election at the election court.

The election court and the Supreme Court are, however, not expected to rule before Mr Tinubu is sworn in as president on 29 May.

