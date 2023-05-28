Imo Community Receives New Traditional Ruler After The Slain Monarch By Bandits

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Finally Okwudor Autonomous Community in Njaba Local Government Area has elected Crown Prince Ibezim Collins Osunwa after the memorial service of Late Eze Barr. Anayo Ernest Durueburuo who was gruesomely assassinated by unknown gunmen in 2021.

The new traditional ruler was presented to Njaba Local Government Council, on Friday, 26 March for government special recognitions.

Addressing the newsmen shortly after the presentation ceremony held at the council headquarters in Nnenassa, Mr. Isaac Durugbo revealed that the community after deliberation, followed by the necessary due processes elected Collins Osunwa as the new traditional ruler.

Durugbo, further explained in details, the historical background of the Ezeship stool in Okwudor Community and pointed out that the stool is a hereditary one which have remained traditional solemn for the Durunwunne Family and Crown Prince Ibezim Collins Osunwa was lucky to be elected by the people at this time.

He urged the Council Authority to facilitate all the necessary documents for the onward transmissions to the State to ensure that the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma will give him Staff of Office and Certificate of Recognitions as Eze Udo of Okwudor Autonomous Community.

However, the Sole Administrator of Njaba Local Government Area, Chief Vitalis Ugochukwu Obi said that the presentation of Ezeship norminee or elected to the Council is a lay down rules in line with the State established Acts bye-law guiding the making of a traditional ruler in the community.

He explained that the processes and procedures are inline with the government to facilitate the recognition of one as the traditional ruler and thereafter present staff of office.

He promised to deliver the message to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government Area Affairs Imo State and urged the people to remained peaceful and support the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma who he described as a pragmatic Leader and a good brother of Okwudor Autonomous Community.

