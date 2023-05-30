Governor Mbah Freezes All Govt Accounts Till Further Notice

Advertisement

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the State government be frozen with immediate effect. The order is until further notice.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday night.

Onyia explained that the directive takes effect from Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

The statement reads: “Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect till further notice.”

