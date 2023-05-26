Council Member Ezeobi Targets Alliance with US Varsity, As MAUTECH Holds 27th Convocation

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

It was a intellectual moment of brainstorming, recognition and rewarding of academic excellence, as the management, staff and students of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa State, hosted the 27th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Held at different locations within the premises of the institution, the event, which had many dignitaries in attendance, featured convocation lecture (delivered by Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim of the Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja); as well as awarding of certificates, diplomas, and honorary degrees to deserving individuals.

It also featured conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on some personalities, including His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, who was conferred with Doctor of Law; Alh. Muhammad Indimi, who was conferred with Doctor of Management; HE Boni Haruna, who was conferred with Doctor of Science; and Alh. Dahiru Bobbo, Doctor of Letters.

The Convocation ceremony was heralded by the 100th meeting of the Governing Council members of the University, Chaired by Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, who doubles as the Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of MAUTECH, Prof. Abdullahi Liman Tukur described the convocation ceremony as a celebration of academic excellence and the recognition of distinguished Nigerians who have made significant contributions to society.

According to him, the University graduated total of 4,638 students in the convocation, out of whom there were 63 1st class, 1,069 2nd class upper, 1,783 2nd class lower, 552 3rd class, 40 pass degrees, 72 PGD, 480 M.Sc, and 80 PhD graduands.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill for the conversion of the university to its present conventional status and for also promptly consenting to their request to upgrade the then Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital. The VC also appreciated the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, and the Governing Council members of the University for their progressive supports and for championing causes associated with the institution.

On his own part, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of, Yola Alhaji Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu thanked the Adamawa State Government for the support and cooperation to the institution especially during the struggles to converting the university from technology based to conventional one.

Earlier in his remarks, Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri congratulated the university for holding the ceremony and noted with appreciation that having Prof Tukur steering the affairs of the institution was indeed a great fortune for the country.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the event, one of the Governing Council members of the University, Hon. Paul Ezeobi, who described the school as one of the best universities in Nigeria, congratulated the institution on her 27th Convocation, and further revealed his ongoing plan to initiate a purposeful collaboration between the University and the Michigan State University, USA.

According to him, he, the Governing Council Chairman and the Vice Chancellor are working towards puting the University on a global map and international visibility.

He said, “I have opened up communication with the Michigan State University, USA, to ensure that we seal a strategic alliance and collaboration by signing a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding in the months ahead.

“This is inline with our core values and our responsibility to continue to reposition and place the institution in the global map

While noting that plans are already on the top gear to seal up the partnership deal; Hon. Ezeobi, who is also a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC), highlighted the benefits of the proposed collaboration to include international visibility and improved global ranking, improved technologies and transfer of innovative ideas, enhanced research opportunities, cultural exchange, and interchange of courses and programs, among others.

He further urged the students of the University to remain focus in their studies and to always aspire to be among the best in character and in knowledge, so that the University will continue to be proud of them, both during and after their studies.

