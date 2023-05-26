Ganduje urges special prayers for seamless transition, handover

Advertisement

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on Imams of Jumu’at Mosques to offer special prayers for peaceful and seamless transition and handover of power to the incoming administration in the state.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement Friday morning that, while the Ganduje administration has entrenched policies that guarantee peace in the last eight years, there was the need for it’s consolidation through fervent prayers.

He also commended the entire people of the state for their support to the administration which enables the execution of laudable development programmes

