Children’s Day: Ebonyi Advocates For Protection/Wellbeing Of Children

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ministry of Women Affairs And Social Development, Ebonyi state have called for full participation in protection and developmental rights of children.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief Mrs Deborah Chinwe Okah made the call Saturday, on children’s day celebration held at Pa Ngene Oruta Township stadium, Abakaliki.

Unveiling the theme of this year’s celebration tagged “The state of Nigerian children today: proper parenting for value reorientation and National Consciousness”, Mrs okah stressed that, “it is worthy of note that the protection and well being of children should be of paramount interest to government, parents, teachers and other groups responsible for the child’s welfare, hence the need to employ all means to provide adequate care and guidance in other to sharpen their future.

The Commissioner said contrary to this assertion, the children are being neglected which has instilled a lot of bad influence on them giving room to increased risks that is poisonous to their well-being”.

In his message to the children, the Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, represented by SSG to the state government, Kenneth Ugbala said that ” this year’s celebration is significant because it marks the democratic transition to the next administration in our country.

Adding that “Children are the great future beneficiaries of our today’s toils, Umahi said.”

During the celebration, children from different schools (Primary & Secondary) within the state performed a match past, while the Governor stood to receive salutations from them.

Also awards were presented to schools with best performance. For the Primary schools; Police Children School came First, Great Minds Academy came Second, while third position was Community Primary School.

The Secondary Schools; Comprehensive sch of Management & Technology, CSMT, came First position, Holy Ghost Secondary came Second, while Government Secondary school Afikpo came Third.

Related