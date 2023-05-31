Bandits Kill Vigilante Leader, 18 Others In Zamfara

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

A famous vigilante leader, Dahiru Dangamji, alongside 18 persons were reportedly killed in a separate attacks by gangs of bandits on communities under Ruwandoruwa ward of Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

According to an eye account Aminu Ilyasu, who is a member of local vigilante group known as Yan Sakai, told our correspondent that the armed bandits had targeted the vigilante leader of Dangamji community.

He said the vigilante leader, Dahiru Dangamji was killed alongside three other persons in his hideout inside bush around Danzara community.

“The bandits purposely targeted a vigilante leader Dangamji. He was killed alongside three other persons in his hideout at Danzara community. We usually go inside the bush to hide because we know how the bandits operate and they also know that we normally hide inside bush,” Ilyasu said.

He added that when the news of Dangamji’s death got to the community, members of the vigilante group in Ruwandoruwa quickly mobilised to the area but they were ambushed by the bandits along the road.

“Along our way to Danzara, we met them on the road and we exchanged gunfire that lasted for hours, 11 of our members were killed in the gun battle while several of the bandits were also killed, if I may get the figures right, we killed about 10 of them.”

QPolice authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, when contacted, the acting Public Relations Officer of Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said the command is yet to receive any report of the incident.

Another resident of Ruwandoruwa, Abdullahi Ruwandoruwa, said the bandits afterwards moved to Arafa community and a neighboring settlement where they killed three persons including one 20year old Murtala Hussaini, Sani Mansur and one Abu Boss.

“The bandits who were moving along Arafa community area shot two persons dead, and also killed one person at the next settlement along Ruwandoruwa,” Ilyasu said.

Related