27-year-old nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two patients

A 27-year-old male nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two patients by deliberately administering unprescribed drugs so he could be “left in peace”.

The nurse was indicted on Monday, May 15, 2023, by a court in Munich, Germany.

The nurse, identified only as Mario G., was also found guilty on six counts of attempted murder, a spokesman for the Munich district court in southern Germany said.

During his trial, Mario G. admitted to injecting patients with sedatives and other drug cocktails while working in the recovery room at a Munich hospital.

Three of the attempts targeted the German intellectual and writer Hans Magnus Enzensberger in November 2020, but he survived.

