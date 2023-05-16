Breaking: 4 UNICEF officials feared killed, others injured by yet-to-be identified gunmen

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

No fewer than four persons identified as officials of United Nations International Children Education Fund,, UNICEF, were yesterday reportedly feared killed by unknown gunmen between Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State.

According to sources, the incident which happened about 4.30pm, caused pandamonium amongst the residents who were waiting for medical treatment from the UNICEF team.

“They were reportedly ambushed and about four of them were gunned down, while others sustained various degrees of injuries as they escaped with their vehicle that have the inscription, UNICEF,” said the impeccable source.

Among the deceased who met their untimely death, according to the source were whites and blacks officials who were on a medical outreach to the rural riverine areas.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who simply confirmed the incident, said: “following the information of the shooting incident within the Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has deployed a police team led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation”.

According to Ikenga, ” meanwhile, the details of the incident are still sketchy, I will get back to you as soon as I can, please”. Good evening.

