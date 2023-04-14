Army arrest bandit’s arm supplier, recover over 2000 ammunition, magazines in Kaduna

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Security team of Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna have arrested one Aminu Abdullahi who specialized in the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in Kaduna State.

The suspect, was arrested while he was conveying a large quantity of ammunition to bandits around the Polewire area in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gun running activities in the area, and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

During a search of the intercepted black Toyota Corolla car, more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car were recovered by the troops.

Aruwan further explained that after a thorough search of the vehicle, 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and Five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered.

According to the commissioner, the suspect is in the custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed satisfaction with the discovery of large cache of ammunition and commended the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

The governor who appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja for the latest breakthrough, also charged security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect, and intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across Kaduna State and beyond.

