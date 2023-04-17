Ritualist kills 16 year Almajiri boy plucks his eyes in Jigawa

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

An unidentified person suspected to be a ritualist has killed a 16-year-old Almajiri boy, Yusufa Mustapha by forced with his eyes plucked out in Jigawa state.

The spokesman of the state Police Command DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident in a statement saying the incident happened on last Friday at about 1515hrs in a bush at Shuwarin an outskirt of metropolitan Dutse in Kiyawa Local Government.

The police spokesperson narrated that the child told his teacher he was going into the bush to fetch firewood and that was the last time his teacher, relations and friends saw him alive.

His relations and teachers launched a search party for him when he did not return home from the bush.

When he was found, one of his eyes had been plucked. The person(s) who attacked him left him dead in pool of blood.

According to the Police spokesperson the matter was under investigations by the State CIB Intelligence Unit for an indepth investigations, while efforts are been intensify by the Jigawa Police Command to trail the offender who took to his heels.

